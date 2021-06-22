Khloe Kardashian splits from Tristan Thompson again

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly split from Tristan Thompson again, after they previously split in 2019 and got back together amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star rekindled her romance with the NBA player – with whom she has three-year-old daughter True – during the Covid-19 pandemic last year, after they first split in 2019.

And now, it has been claimed the couple called it quits once again a few weeks ago. Speaking to Page Six, a source said: “They’re getting along. There is no drama. Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” Khloe and Tristan first split in February 2019 after Tristan kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods while at a party.

And Khloe recently said she has forgiven Jordyn for the scandal. She explained: “I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life … I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.

“I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.” The Good American founder was also looking to have a second child with Tristan via a surrogate mother, but recently hit a roadblock after one surrogate fell through. She said: "It's a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, 'I want to get pregnant,' and two weeks later, she found a surrogate.