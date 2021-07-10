Khloe Kardashian 'still loyal' to Tristan Thompson after split

Khloe Kardashian is “still very loyal” to Tristan Thompson despite their split, as sources say she will always defend him against critics and haters. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star recently called it quits with the NBA pro – with whom she has three-year-old daughter True – for the second time, and although she’s said to be “okay” with being single, she hasn’t opened herself up for any dates because she’s remaining loyal to Tristan for the time being.

A source told People magazine: "For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it. She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan. "She doesn't like when people criticise him. He will always be special to her. It's very possible that they will get back together eventually." Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, split in June after reconnecting during the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The pair had previously split in February 2019 after Tristan kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods while at a party. Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the Good American co-founder is trying to "transition into being friendly co-parents" with Tristan following their latest breakup.

An insider said: "Khloe still loves Tristan and honestly, would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon. "They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they’re not around each other as much anymore. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly co-parents and separate her emotions from him." Khloe is said to be determined to retain a healthy relationship with the basketball star for the sake of their daughter, even though she’s struggling to trust him amid their breakup.