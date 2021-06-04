Khloé Kardashian talks moving with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian isn't "opposed" to moving to Boston with Tristan Thompson but worries about uprooting their daughter True, three.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has insisted she isn't fully against moving elsewhere with her basketball player beau, as he signed a deal with a new sports team, but she is worried how it might affect her daughter True, three, as she has her "whole life" in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the possibility, Khloé said: "I'm not opposed to Boston or anything like that, but once you have kids it's different.

“True has her whole life in Los Angeles. Everything is shut down. I think if it was a different year maybe I would be more open to uprooting her."

And the 36-year-old star admitted Covid-19 was "great" for her relationship with Tristan.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, she added: "Covid was great for our relationship, just spending so much time and working on certain things.

“I totally get why he wants me to move to Boston.

“He's there all by himself. We've spent so much time together during Covid... I think there's been so much change for True right now. I just don't want to uproot her and remove her of all the things she's familiar with."

Meanwhile, Khloe is reportedly "enjoying life" in self-isolation with her ex-boyfriend.

A source said: "Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now, but she's not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now.

"Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now. Khloé is still staying at home with True.

“They haven't had any playdates with True's cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard.

“Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloé's house for a few days so he could spend time with True.

“They are all healthy. Khloé and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority."