Khloe Kardashian to move in with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian wants to "buy a house" with Tristan Thompson, after the couple rekindled their romance earlier this month. The 36-year-old reality star was recently reported to have rekindled her romance with the NBA player - with whom she has two-year-old daughter True - and it has now been claimed the couple are house hunting together, with Tristan determined to "prove he has changed" in the months after their split. A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Khloe and Tristan want to buy a house together. Tristan wants to prove to Khloe that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home." Khloe broke up with Tristan in 2019 after he was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods, who, at the time, was best friends with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner. The couple were reported to have rekindled their romance earlier this month after months of speculation.

A source said at the time: "She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True. And he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy. They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it."

However, the couple's romance is likely to be tested once the NBA season begins and Tristan has to travel around the country with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The source added: "Tristan's traveling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship. She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family."

Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder recently said she is "really grateful" to be able to co-parent with Tristan amid the coronavirus pandemic without any animosity between them.

Speaking last month, she said: "We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to.

“I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad, they would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together.

“So, I come from a family that ... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life.

“You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people."