Khloe Kardashian to split time between Boston and LA for Tristan Thompson

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Khloe Kardashian will split her time between Boston and Los Angeles when Tristan Thompson begins his newly signed deal with the Boston Celtics. It was recently reported the 37-year-old reality star would be staying in Los Angeles whilst her on/off beau heads to Boston to play basketball for the Boston Celtics, but sources have now insisted Khloe will be spending some time on the east coast, primarily so that Tristan can see their two-year-old daughter, True. An insider said: “Khloe and Tristan are going to be fine. They will be living together in Boston and LA. “Tristan has really turned his behaviours around and is focusing on Khloe and [their daughter] True.” The source also said Khloe’s friends “really like” Tristan and want the couple to be happy together, despite them splitting last year when the 29-year-old NBA star was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods.

They told Us Weekly magazine: “All of Khloe’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloe is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

The news comes after reports surfaced this week suggesting the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star would not be heading to Boston, and would instead be trying to make a long distance romance work with Tristan.

Another source said: "Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in LA and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life ...

"They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out.”

Meanwhile, Khloe recently praised Tristan for his efforts to change his ways as they discussed the chances of rekindling a romantic relationship.

She told him: "We've done this rodeo before where your actions didn't go with your words and for almost a year now, you've been a different person.

“It frustrates me cause I'm like, 'Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently? Why couldn't you be that when we were together?'

"One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you're gonna turn into the old Tristan again?"