Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Khloe Kardashian claims her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson tried to kiss her whilst at their daughter's birthday party in April. The 35-year-old reality star split with Tristan last year when he kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods whilst at a party in February, just months before their daughter True was born in April that year.

And speaking during Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", Khloe said she had been considering not inviting the NBA star to their daughter's first birthday party because she was still "hurt" by his betrayal.

She said: "I still have not spoken to Tristan face-to-face. And, right now, I'm not ready to. I know I'll get to that place. Right now, it's really challenging and tough for me.

"I literally just had to block Tristan because ... I'm really just sick and tired of being the bigger person. I sincerely don't want him at True's party and that's not wrong of me, right?"

Khloe eventually agreed to invite Tristan, after her mother Kris Jenner insisted it wasn't fair to keep him out of his daughter's life.

The family matriarch said: "It's her dad. Just listen to me. Nobody wants to be left out of the memories that are made."

And she then added in a confessional: "I know this is all really fresh for Khloe and she's really been through a lot, but over time things will heal. And she'll be so happy about celebrating events with everybody invited."

Khloe and Tristan met off camera the day before True's party in an attempt to clear the air, but things didn't go to plan, as the 'Revenge Body' host told her glam team he had tried to kiss her.

She said: "And then he was like, 'Can I have a hug?' And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, 'One? A one-handed hug?' I was like, 'That's nice enough.' And then he tried to kiss me and I go, 'This is the problem with you. You can't just take what you get.'

"I just want him to know, 'I'm inviting you because you're True's dad and I do believe you should be there.' And I think that's the best choice for True, that's really it. I don't want him to take it the wrong way. Because, sometimes I feel like if I give an inch he takes a mile."