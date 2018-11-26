Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson's cheating was "f***ed up and disgusting", but admits they've worked through it thanks to "countless hours of help".



The 34-year-old reality star was left devastated when her boyfriend Tristan was caught on video getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True, now seven months.





And whilst the pair have worked through their issues with "countless hours of help", she knows his actions were wrong and hasn't totally forgiven him.





When one fan said they were confused by Khloe's position on Tristan's scandal during Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Khloe tweeted: "What he did was f***ed up and disgusting. What you're watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help."

What he did was fucked up and disgusting. What you’re watching is over seven months old. We have gone through countless hours of help. My sister was watching HER man Play against my man… So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 25, 2018

Khloe also addressed confusion over footage of her sister Kendall Jenner heckling Tristan during a recent basketball game, explaining that Tristan's team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were playing against the Philadelphia 76ers, who Kendall's boyfriend Ben Simmons plays for.





She added: "My sister was watching HER man Play against my man. So of course she's going to heckle the opposing team. Why are you confused? (sic)"





In a second tweet, she later added: She subsequently added: "Feel any way you want you to gorgeous lady. (sic)"





Her comments come as she previously had to defend her decision to spend Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan, after fans assumed there was some drama between the famous family because of her absence.



