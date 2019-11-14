Khloe Kardashian wants her ex-husband Lamar Odom to "find happiness", following his engagement to new beau Sabrina Parr.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was previously married to the basketball player, and after Lamar recently proposed to his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr, it has been claimed Khloe is "glad" to see him finding happiness again following their divorce.
An insider told People magazine: "She still has a soft spot for him, and will always be a friend to him. They were never going to get back together, but she always wanted him to find happiness and is glad for him that he's moving on."
Khloe - who has 18-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - married to Lamar, 40, in 2009, and the pair eventually split in 2013 when she filed for divorce.
The 35-year-old reality star then put their divorce on hold in 2015 following Lamar's hospitalisation after a near-death overdose, but the former couple finalised their split in 2016 after Khloe re-filed earlier that year.