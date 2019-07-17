Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has an "unbreakable bond" with her daughter True, and sources say she wants to have more children.



The reality star, 35, gave birth to her daughter, whom she has with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 15 months ago, and sources have now said her bond with True is so "tight" she's considering having more children, once she's settled down with a new man.





An insider said: "Khloe and True have a very tight, unbreakable bond. Being a mother just comes natural to Khloe. Eventually, she'd love to have more, but dating and everything that comes with that is still not on her mind."





Khloe split with Tristan earlier this year after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party in February, and she is said to still be "healing" following the heartbreak.





The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is "extremely hands on" when it comes to parenting, and "spends every day and night" with her tot.





The source added to HollywoodLife: "Khloe spends every day and night with True because she feels it's very important for True to always have a parent around and since Tristan is not around much, she wants to make sure she sees True daily. She takes True everywhere with her. She has a nanny and assistant helping her, however, she's extremely hands on and does a lot of things herself."





Meanwhile, Khloe recently said she was focused on her "mind, body and soul", and was not thinking about dating right now.



