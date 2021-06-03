Khloe Kardashian wants to create 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' time capsule

Khloe Kardashian wants to create a “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” time capsule to commemorate the end of the show.

The 36-year-old star thinks making a time capsule with things from the show - which is ending this year after 20 series - would be a poignant way to mark the end of the programme.

Speaking on the upcoming episode of the show, Khloe said: "This really just inspired me. We've been talking about doing a time capsule for years but now it's so fitting.

Let's do a time capsule, like about the show ... It would be so nice to end all of ’Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ with something that's tangible for us to have for years to come.

“And I think we should do a time capsule of our own and every family member should put something that's really sent to them that in 10 years when we dig this up, will bring them back to something about the show.

“This is a beautiful tribute to say goodbye to Keeping Up."

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner previously teased that her family have signed a new broadcasting deal as they "continue the journey" after the end of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

She said: "This is the next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are.

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."

The famous family revealed they were ending their long-running reality show earlier this year.

At the time, Kim said: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."