Khloe Kardashian 'wants to move on' from Tristan Thompson

TV star Khloe Kardashian is determined to move on from her latest romance. The 36-year-old star split from Tristan, 30, earlier this month, and she's now keen to move on with her life.

A source explained: "She is done falling for Tristan's empty promises." Khloe - who has True, three, with her ex-boyfriend - reportedly feels that the NBA star has betrayed her trust over recent weeks. The insider told People: "Khloe is frustrated and disappointed.

"She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again." Despite their break-up, Khloe and Tristan are still "trying to be on good terms" for the sake of their daughter.

The celebrity duo are both committed to maintaining a good relationship moving forwards. A source said: "Khloe will do what's best for True." Khloe and the sports star began their relationship in 2016, but she decided to end the romance in 2019, amid claims he'd cheated on her.

And even though they rekindled their romance last year, Khloe has found it difficult to trust Tristan. The insider explained: "They are not together right now. The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloe. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan." Similarly, another source has claimed that Khloe won't allow their break-up to get in the way of Tristan's father-daughter bond.