Khloé Kardashian was 'scared to go online' after ‘The Kardashians’ season 2 premiere

Khloé Kardashian was "scared to go online" after the first episode of season two of “The Kardashians” was made available. The Good American co-founder was "hesitant" to log onto her social media pages after she poured her heart out on the Hulu show about the arrival of her baby boy amid ex-partner Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

However, she was blown away by her followers' support. In a series of tweets, she shared: "Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot. “Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all."

She continued: "As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. “Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding. I love you! ... I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. Watch video:

“I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.. (sic)" During the episode, Khloé admitted she felt like a "dark cloud was looming" over her before her second child was born. The former couple - who are also parents to four-year-old True - welcomed their second child into the world via surrogate on 28 July, but it was a "sad and depressing" time for the 38-year-old reality star as the NBA player had been unfaithful again, fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while they were trying for another baby.

The Good American founder, who found out about "Tristan's situation" in "the first week of December", admitted she was "not ready" for the birth. Tristan Thompson with True and Khloé Kardashian. The mother-of-two admitted the arrival of her son closed a painful "chapter" in her life and allowed her to put the "trauma" behind her. Khloé said in a confessional: "I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have.

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. “It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me." She went on: "Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.

"This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful." After the tot - whose name is unknown at this time - was born, Khloé, on the advice of sister Kim, let Thompson meet his boy. She said: "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back."

Khloé's family members also shared how heartbreaking it was to see her go through a painful experience during what should be the happiest time of her life. Momager Kris Jenner, 66, told her daughter: "I feel like you're a little numb, it's a lot, and my emotion comes from wishing you would enjoy it more… this is supposed to be one of the happiest times in your life. “If you don't appreciate those moments, you can't get them back. The older I get, the more I realise how precious these times are, and I just want you to embrace it."