Khloé Kardashian will 'miss' everything about her Cleveland home

Khloé Kardashian admitted she will "miss" everything about her Cleveland home as she packed her things. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and her beau Tristan Thompson have sold their property in Ohio as they move ahead of the basketball star's new season with a new team - the Boston Celtics. Posting on Instagram, she said: "I am in Cleveland packing up the Cleveland house, and this will be goodbye. “I will miss this place, this view so much. There's literally nothing like it ... What a beautiful beautiful place for the next family to enjoy and love. “This is where we brought True home.

“For the first few months of her life, this was my little bubble up here. Cleveland I am going to miss you."

Meanwhile, Khloe previously opened up about co-parenting with Tristan, revealing she learned how to co-parent thanks to her own parents.

She said: "I can't take the credit. I have first my parents, my mom, my dad and my stepdad, that trilogy was just like the ultimate because of what they embedded in us and what they showed us, and I don't think I understood how mature and respectful and loving my three parents were until you put yourself in a similar situation. My dad and stepdad, I'm sure it definitely wasn't easy at first, the first couple of years I don't even know if they spoke to one another. We didn't know that because they never talked poorly about one another to us but of course it was a challenge for my mom to remarry, I'm sure it was a challenge for my dad with all that but eventually, my dad would come over once a week for family dinners and my dad and my stepdad would play golf with one another about once a week and my dad was over every Christmas and so I have them as examples.”