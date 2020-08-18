Khloe Kardashian wishes Tristan Thompson was a better boyfriend before

Khloe Kardashian wished Tristan Thompson could have been as good to her in their relationship as he is to her now they're split. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star could be seen confronting her former partner in a teaser clip for the family's E! reality show. In the short preview clip for the series, which returns in full next month, Khloe can be seen telling her former boyfriend and father of her child, True: "Why couldn't you be that way when we were together?" Khloe has been living with the basketball player amidst the current coronavirus pandemic so he could spend time with his daughter. And the reality star is said to be "incredibly happy" with Tristan.

A source said: "Despite Khloe trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan.

“And she is incredibly happy. They are looking for a house together in LA to start fresh."

Khloe, 36, split from Tristan in 2019 when he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party in February of that year whilst at a party.

The insider added: "In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloe that he has changed.

“He is an amazing dad and partner. Khloe was always hoping that Tristan would come around.

“It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."

And the Good American co-founder recently said she is "really grateful" to be able to co-parent with Tristan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking last month, she said: "We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to.

“I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad, they would have dinner once a week.

“And my step-dad and my dad would play golf once a week together.

“So, I come from a family that ... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life.

“You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people."