Khloé Kardashian won’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t want to hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson. The 38-year-old reality star insisted it “hurts” her more to hold on to resentment towards her former partner – the father of her 4-year-old daughter True and two-month-old son – because of his multiple infidelities and she learned from her difficult marriage to Thompson just to “let it go”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Asked how she had reached a place of piece with Thompson, she said in a confessional on “The Kardashians”: “It’s probably, maybe practice? “I think a lot of people maybe forget that I’ve been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there were a lot of things that probably aren’t forgivable, and I’m still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him. “It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go. Let go and let God.”

Kris Jenner praised her daughter for the “grace” with which she had handled the news that Thompson had secretly fathered a child with another woman. She said on the show: “Khloé’s handling the whole Tristan thing with so much grace. “As her mom, I can tell Khloé has been feeling really down — I can just feel her energy. And I know she internalises everything, which I do worry about.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The Good American founder revealed on last week’s show she had secretly rejected a proposal from Thompson because she didn’t feel “excited” about the idea. She admitted: “I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone.’ “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family’, and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth.

Story continues below Advertisement