Khloe Kardashian isn't interested in reuniting with Tristan Thompson, despite his efforts.
The "Revenge Body" host split from the 28-year-old basketball player - with whom she has daughter True, 20 months - in February amid claims he'd kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, but he's left a series of flirty comments on her Instagram posts and recent scenes on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" showed he gifted her a diamond 'promise ring' and matching necklace for her birthday in June.
However, insiders claim the 35-year-old beauty is "staying strong" and not giving in to any advances he makes to rekindle their romance.
A source told People magazine: "Yes, he was trying to get her back but that footage from the show is old.
"He knows how to pull out all the stops, and it's a bit of an ego thing for him too. She's holding strong for now and not letting him back in romantically."