Khloe Kardashian won't reunite with Tristan Thompson









Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Bang Showbiz Khloe Kardashian isn't interested in reuniting with Tristan Thompson, despite his efforts. The "Revenge Body" host split from the 28-year-old basketball player - with whom she has daughter True, 20 months - in February amid claims he'd kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, but he's left a series of flirty comments on her Instagram posts and recent scenes on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" showed he gifted her a diamond 'promise ring' and matching necklace for her birthday in June. However, insiders claim the 35-year-old beauty is "staying strong" and not giving in to any advances he makes to rekindle their romance. A source told People magazine: "Yes, he was trying to get her back but that footage from the show is old. "He knows how to pull out all the stops, and it's a bit of an ego thing for him too. She's holding strong for now and not letting him back in romantically."

Khloe admitted on the show she felt "conflicted" after Tristan gave her the jewellery because although it was the "kindest" gesture, she didn't want the sportsman to think her acceptance of the gift meant she wanted to get back together.

She said: "Lately Tristan has been telling me he's sorry and that he loves and appreciates me.

"But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that's not what I'm about.

"I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just really want to make sure there are no expectations.

"If I keep something is that misleading? It's the sweetest, kindest gesture, but it doesn't mean a necklace is going to fix everything."