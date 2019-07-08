Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has slammed a critic who branded her materialistic for buying her daughter a mini Bentley car. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a picture of the new vehicle she had bought for her daughter True and was fuming when a critic took to social media to complain about her purchase.

Sharing a post of her daughter's brand new mini Bentley car, one user commented: "Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world.

"I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad."

To which Khloe fired back: "Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It's a toy ... no reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."

Khloe previously confessed it "breaks her soul" to have to go through such tough times so publicly.

She said: "Emotionally, you have to be really strong for this environment that we created ... It just sucks it has to be so public, because no one understands how I'm not just a TV show.

"This is my life, and it breaks my soul, and it's happened so many times. Sometimes I think people forget Im not just an episode. It's not just to get something trending. It's my real life. No one would ever fake this. I get we're entertainment, but we're still human."

Bang Showbiz