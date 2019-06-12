Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that was "reluctant" to start a relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old beauty has hit back at claims she started dating the basketball player - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - while he was still romantically involved with Jordan Craig, the mother of his three-year-old son Prince, insisting he reassured her they were over after she expressed her doubts about getting together with someone who had a pregnant ex partner.



Khloe - who split with Tristan in February after he allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods - wrote on her Instagram Story: "I'm disappointed about even needing to post this, but... I need to say my truth. Take it as you will.





Khloe Kardashian sets the record straight about how she met Tristan

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up.



"After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.



"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle.



