Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Picture: Reuters

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are planning on buying a $7.5 million (about R104 million) Palm Springs mansion. The 38-year-old reality star and the 'Heartless' rapper - who have North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a fourth child on the way via surrogate mother - are said to be planning a big move with their brood to the sprawling California property.

According to TMZ, the couple are in negotiations for the home, which is located in a posh golfing community within Palm Springs, which is around two and a half hours away from Los Angeles.

The estate is situated on a 8,728 square foot plot, and comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, multiple fountains, a giant pool, and an open-concept living room which opens out onto the backyard.

And if the couple do move into the lavish property, they'll be moving close to family as the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's mother Kris Jenner dropped $12 million on a property in the same gated community last August.

The potential purchase comes after Kanye, 41, previously surprised Kim with a $14 million Miami Beach condo for Christmas, but later backed out of the deal over security concerns when they were photographed on the property's balcony.

The 4,700 square foot property featured four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a huge terrace.

And that's not all, as the building has a gym, pool and spa for residents to use, as well as offering a concierge service.

A source previously said of the purchase: "Kanye saw the property during Art Basel in December and bought it as a Christmas present for Kim. It was a complete surprise for her."

Meanwhile, the couple also reportedly purchased a second home in Los Angeles right next door to their current home, meaning they now own the entire block.