Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'are really affectionate with each other'

Kim Kardashian is loving life with Pete Davidson, according to a source. The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, started dating earlier this year, and their burgeoning romance is showing no signs of slowing down as 2022 approaches.

A source shared: "Kim is so into him. [Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other." The brunette beauty - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with rap star Kanye West - and Pete are already very "comfortable" with each other.

And Kim is visibly "very happy" with she's with the comedian. The insider told People: "They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him." The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's friends think he's "exactly what [Kim] needed" after her split from Kanye.

The comedian - who has previously dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - is helping the TV star to move on from her marriage. An insider recently said: "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."