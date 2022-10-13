Kim Kardashian ‘blindsided’ by backlash to her work comments

Kim Kardashian felt “blindsided” by the backlash to her work comments. Earlier this year, the 41-year-old reality megastar caused controversy when she declared “no one wants to work these days” and claimed that those who wanted to succeed needed to “get off their a**” but admitted she was “tested” by the negative response to her words.

She said: “Just recently I got a lot of backlash for my ‘Variety’ article. “When I made that statement, it wasn’t a blanket statement toward all women. “As if I didn’t think women work hard or respect the work that they do because I see it every single day.

“I am usually so together (but) I am being tested. ”There is just so much going on. “I said what I said about people working.

“Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe you have to work harder to do that but I was just so blindsided by how angry people.” The SKIMS founder – who is the daughter of late lawyer Robert Kardashian and his ex-wife Kris Jenner – shot to fame alongside her now-world-famous family added that “enough people were triggered” by her comments and now “understands” that not everyone had been afforded the same opportunities of herself and her family. Speaking to sisters Kourtney and Khloé on Thursday's episode of “The Kardashians”, she added: “Enough people were triggered that I want to be responsible and understand why people feel the way that they feel.

“I do understand that not everyone was given the same opportunities that we were given.” In March, Kim – who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West – claimed that people should “surround themselves” with people who are willing to work. She told “Variety”: “Get off your f****** a** and work!