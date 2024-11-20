Kim Kardashian bonds with Tesla’s Optimus robot in viral video

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has taken her love for technology to new heights by introducing Tesla's Optimus robot to her followers. On Monday, Kardashian posted a video on her X account and Instagram Story showcasing a playful interaction with the humanoid robot, leaving fans stunned by its capabilities.

In the video, Kardashian greets the robot, saying, “Hi! Can you do this? I love you?” while forming half a heart with her hand. To her amazement, Optimus mimics the gesture, completing the heart, prompting the star to exclaim, “You know how to do that?” The video also features Kardashian engaging the robot in a game of rock-paper-scissors, teaching it to blow kisses, and watching it perform entertaining moves such as running, waving, and dancing. meet my new friend 🦾🤖 @Tesla pic.twitter.com/C34OvPA2dY

— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 18, 2024 The robot even displayed its playful side with the iconic "Raise the Roof" dance, demonstrating a mix of functionality and fun. In a follow-up post, Kardashian unveiled a gold Tesla robot and showcased the unreleased Tesla Cybercab prototype. Known for her fondness for Tesla products, she already owns a Cybertruck. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who unveiled the Optimus prototype at the "We, Robot" conference last month, reposted Kardashian’s video on X. It is estimated that an Optimus robot will cost you around $20,000 (R349,085). Introduced in 2021, Tesla’s Optimus robot is designed to assist with various tasks, blending technical ingenuity with practical applications, and it should be at optimal efficiency and ready to purchase by 2025.