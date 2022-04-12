Kim Kardashian called Kanye West in tears after son Saint saw joke about Ray J sex tape

Kim Kardashian called her estranged husband Kanye West in tears after their son Saint, six, saw a joke about "unreleased footage" from her sex tape with ex Ray J. The 41-year-old star was left mortified when her six-year-old son Saint saw the joke as a pop-up while playing online game “Roblox”, which lets users play and chat with each other.

In the upcoming premiere of “The Kardashians”, Kim revealed her boy had been sent the "super inappropriate" message hinting at unseen footage from her tape with ex Ray J, alongside a photo of her crying face. She said: "The last thing I want as a mum is my past to be brought up 20 years later. This is really embarrassing and I need to deal with it. “Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. I died inside.”

In later scene set to air on the new show, Kim phoned estranged husband Kanye and broke down in tears as she explained the situation. She told him: "I almost died when Saint thought it was funny. Thank God he can't read yet. "Over my dead body is this going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*** with me."

Kim and Ray's 2002 intimate moments were previously sold to adult film studio Vivid Entertainment for $1 million after they leaked online a few years later. Earlier this year, Kanye suggested rumours about another, unreleased, tape were true.

However, Ray - who has Melody, three, and Epik, two, with estranged wife Princess Love - has called for an end to discussion on the subject. He tweeted: "This needs to stop. I also have kids." The “Love Hip Hop” star's manager, David Weintraub, added to E! News in a statement: "Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment, he only wishes Kim Kanye the best in all of their endeavours and will not be discussing or addressing the past."

Kanye - who has four children with Kim - claimed he had obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kim and Ray and she "cried". He said: "I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? 'Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity." But despite the “Stronger” hitmaker's claims, his estranged wife insisted there was "nothing sexual" on the tape.