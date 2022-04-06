Kim Kardashian feels 'at peace' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian admits she feels "at peace" in her new relationship with Pete Davidson following her divorce from Kanye West. The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 - has been dating comedian Pete, 28, since October last year and insisted she is a "relationship kind of girl."

Story continues below Advertisment

She said: "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling to be at peace." The SKIMS founder was speaking alongside sisters Khloe, 37, and Kourtney, 42, and their "momager" Kris Jenner , 66, as a part of sneak peek of ABC News' upcoming special “The Kardashians”, with the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family weighing in to note that the “Saturday Night Live” star is a" great guy". Speaking on the ABC special, Kris told host Robin Roberts: "Pete's great. He's a really nice guy", while younger sister Khloe chimed in with: "He just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time."

The claims come just days after it was claimed that Kim -who has who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her ex-husband - and Pete want to take their relationship to "the next level." A source said: "Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level. They are enamoured with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created."