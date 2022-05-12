Kim Kardashian felt ‘good’ after filing for divorce

Kim Kardashian felt “super good” after filing for divorce from Kanye West. The 41-year-old beauty lodged paperwork to officially end her six-year marriage to the “Stronger” hitmaker – the father of her children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm – in February 2021, and knew it was the right decision to make because she was no longer in a “situation” she was happy with.

Speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, on the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, she said: “I’m very sure now. I knew it had to be done when I filed, because I knew it wasn’t the right situation for me. And now I feel super good.” While Kim was ready to end her marriage, Kanye wanted to fight for their union and repeatedly refused to sign the paperwork. After Kourtney asked about the delay, Kim sister replied: “I don’t know. I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he’s like: 'Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I’m not gonna sign them’.”

The SKIMS founder also expressed her frustration at the double standards she is subjected to, in comparison to the 44-year-old rapper. Explaining why she is always “super protective” of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened, she said in a confessional: “He’s not here doing the show. Also, if I do something on a reality show then it’s like: 'How dare she talk about it.' And then he can do a song that’s so creative and expressive. “It’s always like two different sides are being expressed two different ways. One is respected and one is not.”

Kim admitted one of the most difficult things about the split was no longer being able to rely on Kanye for fashion advice – and he warned her her career was “over” after she styled herself for the first time, for the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. She admitted: “I got to the point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like: 'What do I wear?'" Referring to the awards ceremony – for which she wore a dark brown leather dress with matching gloves, from the Fendi x SKIMS collection – she said: “I was like: 'How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?' It was psychologically hard.

“He called me afterwards. He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.” And Kim – who is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson – thinks she's “finally” figured out her own identity. She added: “I’ve never really been the visionary. Kanye would come in and be like: 'Oh, you should do your hair like this. Oh, you should do your make-up like this.' That’s his love language – clothes.

“And so I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was the last thing we had, really, in common. “I’m trying to figure out: Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?' “I was always the Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was Kimye, like, who is Kim K? That is the jump.