Kim Kardashian 'furious' over Ye's threatening 'Eazy' video

Kim Kardashian is upset and angry after Kanye West released a music video featuring a Claymation version of Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson being kidnapped, tied up and buried. In the recently released video, Kim's former husband Kanye, 44, kidnapped, tied up and buried a Claymation version of Kim's boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, 28, leaving the reality TV star angry and upset.

A source told PEOPLE: "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset. She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop." Along with the threatening video, Kanye's song also features the lyrics: "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a**."

Meanwhile, Kim, 41, recently spoke out about Kanye's outbursts, saying they have "created emotional distress" for her. She said in a divorce court filing: "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

