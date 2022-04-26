Kim Kardashian goes solo on TikTok

Kim Kardashian has launched a solo profile on TikTok. The 41-year-old reality star, who joined the video sharing platform five months ago alongside her daughter North West, 8, has now set up her own account, which went live on Monday.

Already, Kim has amassed over 3 million followers, while she in turn follows just 11. Her first video – which has been viewed 1.4 million times thus far – was simply captioned: “Hey guys”. The tongue-in-cheek clip features hairstylist Chris Appleton and make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, both men seen with their respective equipment.

The audio track asks: “So, you’re an artist? Are you good at it?” The pair nod, with the video then cutting to Kim in a ponytail and full-face make-up as she strikes some poses for the camera. Her fans flooded the comment section with messages welcoming Kim to the platform.

One wrote: “Damn Queen Slayy” (sic). Another added: “The Queen has arrived”. https://www.tiktok.com/@kimkardashian/video/7090659049569717550?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7081557874255054342 https://www.tiktok.com/@kimkardashian/video/7090659049569717550?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7081557874255054342 After Kim and North joined TikTok in November, the pair shared plenty of videos which featured some guest appearances from Kourney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick, and Khloe’s daughter True.

Although Kim seems to be a pro in her latest video, she previously admitted she was uncomfortable on the platform. In a past episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she said: “I’m just not a good dancer so it’s hard for me. I want to, but I just don’t have time.” Kim – who, as well as North, also has Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West – previously revealed that her eldest daughter deliberately makes fun of their home when she wants to upset her.