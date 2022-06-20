Kim Kardashian hails Kanye West as the best dad

Kim Kardashian has paid a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Kanye West. The 41-year-old star has taken to social media to hail her ex-husband, describing Kanye as the "best dad to our babies".

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star - wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. "Happy Father’s Day Ye (sic)" Kim Kardashian West, Psalm West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Kanye West. Picture: Instagram Kim also paid tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, sharing a series of snaps of the lawyer.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Kim and her dad, she wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy ever! "The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven, and they gave me the cutest suggestions." Kim added: "I miss you and love you with all of my soul."

Kim filed for a divorce from Kanye in early 2021, and the brunette beauty has since fallen "head over heels" in love with Pete Davidson. A source previously said: "Kim is head over heels for Pete. They are in a great place in their relationship and she is so happy. Her family loves him too." Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Kim feels "light and fun when she's around" the comedy star. But there's also a "serious" side to their romance.

