Kim Kardashian has gone Instagram official with Pete Davidson in a photo dump posted on Friday. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a selection of loved-up snaps of her and the 28-year-old comic on Friday, just over a week after she was declared ‘legally single’ by a judge in California amid her divorce from Kanye West, 44.

In the caption of the photo dump, the 41-year-old reality television personality wrote: “Whose car are we gonna take?!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) In one of the images, Pete - who met the ‘SKIMS’ founder when she hosted SNL, the weekly NBC sketch show he stars on - is gazing into Kim’s eyes as she puckers up. The second photo posted by Kim - who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her “Gold Digga” rapper ex - is a black-and-white selfie of the pair, who have been linked since October.

On Wednesday, Kim gave her first public insight into their relationship as she admitted to not filming with her new boyfriend. She said: “I have not filmed with him, and I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”

