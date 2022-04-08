Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Kim Kardashian holds hands with Pete Davidson at 'The Kardashians' premiere

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show ’The Kardashians’ at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA/AFP

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show ’The Kardashians’ at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA/AFP

Published 52m ago

Share

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attended “The Kardashians” premiere and looked smitten.

The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rap star Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 - has been dating “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete, 28, since October, and the pair were spotted holding hands at the launch of Kim's family's new Hulu show.

Story continues below Advertisment

Speaking at the event, Kim said: "He’s here to support me. It’s my thing."

However, the couple did not walk the red carpet, with the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who is at the centre of a comeback series that once again charts the ups and downs of the famous klan - joking the comic was "hiding" as it's "not his thing".

More on this

She told E! News ”Daily Pop“: "He's hiding! I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."

The SKIMS founder - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her ex-husband - attended the star-studded premiere along with sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37, as well as matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, and also explained that there was a degree of hesitancy about sharing her love life on screen again.

Asked if she was hesitant about putting her new relationship in the show, she said: "Absolutely, absolutely! I wanted to make sure that we were gonna be - I just didn't want to meet someone, go on a date and then talk about it on the show. I waited."

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

United StatesKardashiansCelebrity GossipDating

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello