Kim Kardashian 'hopes Kanye West can move on' after split

Reality star Kim Kardashian - who is dating Pete Davidson - reportedly hopes her ex Kanye West can "move on" and "accept they aren't getting back together". The 41-year-old reality star and 44-year-old rapper split in 2021 after seven years of marriage, and it's said she "wants him to be happy" after his breakup from Julia Fox after a whirlwind romance.

An insider told E! News she will "always be cordial and communicate" with Ye for the sake of their children, and said: "Kim is hopeful Kanye will be able to move on in the future and accept they aren't getting back together... She wants him to be happy." Kanye - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her - had taken to Instagram to insist that he is "not giving up" on family as he claimed he and his estranged wife will reunite eventually.

He wrote: "I DONT HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER (sic)" Now, it's said Kim - who is dating Pete Davidson - is focused on her "new chapter", and just wants her children to be "safe and taken care of". The source added: "Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together... She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter.