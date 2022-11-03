Kim Kardashian is "not in touch" with Pete Davidson. The 42-year-old reality superstar, who was previously married to Kanye West from 2014 until 2021, was in a relationship with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete, 28, until earlier this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The pair are reportedly not in communication, despite rumours that Davidson had reached out to Kardashian over her ex-husband's recent anti-Semitic comments. Watch video: A source told TMZ: "Stories that Pete's been reaching out to Kim in light of Kanye's latest episodes are flat-out false. In fact, the two have not seen each other or been in communication at all lately.

“Kim and Pete would remain friends if they came face to face, there's no bad blood, but each has their own things going on right now. Kim with her work and kids and Pete his various movie and TV projects." However, the outlet alleged that Kardashian, who has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the “Stronger” rapper, is "highly unlikely" to reconcile with Davidson. The news comes just weeks after West tweeted that he was "going death con three on Jewish people". “The Kardashians” star publicly condemned his anti-Semitic comment.

Story continues below Advertisement

While she did not mention her ex-husband by name, she did insist that any kind of hate speech was "inexcusable". She said: "Hate speech is never okay or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.“ Now watch: