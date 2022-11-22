Kim Kardashian ‘isn’t bothered’ by Pete Davidson’s new romance'

Kim Kardashian is “not bothered” by Pete Davidson’s relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski. The 42-year-old star split from Davidson, 29, earlier this year, and she’s said to be relaxed about the comedian’s burgeoning romance with Ratajkowski.

A source shared: “Kim is not bothered by Pete and Emily’s relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete. She just wants everyone to live their best lives and be happy.” Kardashian is now “trying to focus on herself and her kids’ happiness”. The celebrated beauty – who has North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West – is also “continuing to do her best” when it comes to co-parenting with the rap star.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight”, the insider added: “She has been leaning on her very regimented and balanced work schedule, diet and fitness regimen, family routine and more. “Her family act as her rock and she loves engaging in anything and everything family related. Her kids are doing super well and feel taken care of across the board.”

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Ratajkowski, 31, “is super into” Davidson. The model joined Davidson to celebrate his 29th birthday earlier this month. The source said: “Emily is super into Pete right now. It's still very new, but they have been in non-stop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.” Davidson – who has previously dated the likes of Kim, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber – and Ratajkowski have already developed a “strong bond”.

