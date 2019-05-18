Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Reuters

Los Angeles - US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, on Friday revealed the name of their fourth child: Psalm West. An insider has revealed that the couple "mutually" agreed on the name and that Kanye was "very involved" in the process, as a regular reader of Psalms, the religious Book from the Christian Old Testament and name of the third section of the Hebrew Bible.



Kardashian made the name public on her Instagram and Twitter accounts one week after her baby boy was born to a surrogate.

The posts showed a photo of Psalm in a crib, along with a screenshot of text messages from Kanye.

"Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child, We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need," the text messages read.

Psalm joins 5-year-old sister North, 3-year-old brother Saint, and sister Chicago, who was also born to a surrogate just over one year ago.