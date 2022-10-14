Kim Kardashian left 'exhausted' by Kanye West outbursts

Kim Kardashian was left "exhausted" by Kanye West's public outbursts about their children. The 41-year-old beauty found it frustrating that her ex-husband took to his Instagram account on several occasions to suggest he was unable to see their four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

She insisted the truth was very different but she didn't want to get locked into a public war of words. Speaking on “The Kardashians”, she told siblings Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner: "Today, I'm just exhausted… Kanye posted that 'I can't see the kids', and I'm like, 'You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative.' "I can't take it anymore. But then I don't want to go back and forth on the internet."

Khloé claimed the 45-year-old rapper was "gaslighting" her sister so she'd question herself. She said: "It's all gaslighting. All of this is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe." She later joked: "We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and say: 'This is 'cause you gaslight everyone.'"

Earlier this month, Khloé hit out at Kanye on Instagram when he again claimed he hadn't been invited to Chicago's birthday party. The Good American founder wrote: "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.

