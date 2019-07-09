Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Jacquelyn Martin

Kim Kardashian West's soul was "broken" by bodyshamers. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has recalled how her "security" changed when she was subjected to cruel trolls, who compared one outfit she wore to a killer whale.

Speaking about her pregnancy, she told the Wall Street Journal: "It changed my body, my skin. All I have to do is type Kim and Shamu. It really changed my security. It broke my soul for a while."

Kim is famous for her voluptuous figure but she insists she "doesn't do a lot of cardio" to maintain her weight and instead she lifts heavy weights.

She said: "I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like: 'What are you doing? I don't care what, I just need to know.'

"I've been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary. I've lost 20 pounds and I'm really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I'm like 116 and it just feels good. I didn't see results right away, but when you stick with something and you're consistent, you will."

Although she still likes to demolish a tub of Häagen-Dazs ice cream once in a while, she's tried hard to cut down on the amount of sugar she has.

She explained: "I don't really eat sugar the way that I used to. It doesn't really do it for me. I've kind of been trained to just eat a lot healthier than I used to. I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it. And so I really do control that now ... I don't want to ruin it by just stuffing my face."

Bang Showbiz