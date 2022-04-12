Kim Kardashian shared another insight into her relationship with Pete Davidson on Instagram on Monday. “The Kardashians” star posted another series of sweet snaps with her and her ‘Saturday Night Live’ star boyfriend

The 41-year-old reality television star wrote on Instagram: “late nite snack,” underneath two photos of her embracing the 28-year-old comedian at Jon Vinny’s an Italian restaurant on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Kim - who got together with Pete after she hosted the weekly NBC sketch show in October last year - recently revealed the relationship was “the last thing” she was intending on but that makes it even more enjoyable.

She said: "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on.” "And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”

The SKIMS founder - who was legally declared single from ex Kanye West in March - was “so ready” to get back to dating after ten months from filing from divorce from the 44-year-old rapper, the father of her four kids North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two. Kim said: "I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone, and I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?' So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did." Kim admitted that she wants their love to be “a little bit more close to my heart” and keep it a bit more private.

She said: "I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about.” Kim also enthused about how much she loves “running errands” with ‘The King of Staten Island’ star. She said: "We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor's appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I'm having so much fun.' "