Kim Kardashian sparks online outrage wearing Princess Diana’s iconic cross necklace

Reality TV star and business woman, Kim Kardashian who wore Princess Diana’s iconic cross pendant necklace which caused social media outrage as people did not like Kardashian’s choice of dress. Pictures: X

Published Nov 4, 2024

Share

American media personality and business woman, Kim Kardashian recently honoured the late Princess Diana as she wore her pendant necklace that the people’s princess wore at LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Even though the look was stunning, a lot of people online did not agree with her choice of outfit which she paired the necklace with and claimed that she was sexualising the necklace and made the entire look tacky.

The mother of four wore a low-cut white Gucci gown and paired it with the iconic Attallah Cross necklace worth R3.5 million, which she purchased at an auction last year.

Kim Kardashian at the LACMA Art+Film Gala. Picture: X

The same piece of jewellery, was a symbol of Princess Diana’s refined elegance, she wore it on multiple occasions.

She once famously wore it on a long pearl chain in 1987 at Birthright’s London charity gala. She matched the pendant with a Catherine Walker Victorian velvet gown in royal purple.

Kim Kardashian wore Cross necklace to the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 2.

Her choice of dress caused social media outrage and sparked reactions from a lot of social media users who did not like her look and further claimed that it does not exude excellence like Princess Diana.

X user @AydinGOfficial commented, “Can I just say I find Kim Kardashian wearing Princess Diana’s cross a revolting flaunt of wealth, power and ignorance.”

X user @JediLauren commented, “I’ll never understand why Kim Kardahsian of all people has dead people’s possessions.”

— Lauren 🐈‍⬛ (@JediLauren) November 4, 2024

This is not the first time that Kardashian has faced public backlash for wearing an item that was once owned by a late person in the entertainment industry.

In 2022, Kardashian faced public scrutiny for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala, people claimed that she made the dress look tacky and cheap.

IOL

