Kim Kardashian West says a law career has been "in [her] soul for years", as she admits she hopes her late father Robert Kardashian would be "proud" of her.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is currently studying to become a lawyer, and has now said that following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian - who was best known for being part of O.J. Simpson's defence team - has always been a dream of hers.
She said: "I think that by the time I was a teenager and [my dad] was working on the O.J. case, I was sneaking in his office, looking at all of the evidence and things I shouldn't have been looking at.