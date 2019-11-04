Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are expanding their Los Angeles estate after buying a neighbouring property.
The couple - who have children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, four months, together - have splashed out R44.39 million on a property next to their Hidden Hills abode, which will set their main base across a total of eight acres.
Sources told TMZ the couple - whose estate was already worth an estimated R887 million before their new purchase - didn't force out their neighbour, they simply decided to put in a bid after the house went up for sale.
With the extra space, Kim and Kanye want to transform their updated estate to include guest houses, a spa retreat, and an organic garden and citrus grove to streamline their own farm-to-table dining.
Despite their extra space, the 'Famous' rapper recently admitted he finds Los Angeles "cramped" and would rather living in Wyoming, where he splashed out on a 4,500-acre ranch over the summer.