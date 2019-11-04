Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West buy R44m property









Recording artist Kanye West left and Kim Kardashian West attend The Fashion Group International's annual "Night of Stars" gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are expanding their Los Angeles estate after buying a neighbouring property. The couple - who have children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, four months, together - have splashed out R44.39 million on a property next to their Hidden Hills abode, which will set their main base across a total of eight acres. Sources told TMZ the couple - whose estate was already worth an estimated R887 million before their new purchase - didn't force out their neighbour, they simply decided to put in a bid after the house went up for sale. With the extra space, Kim and Kanye want to transform their updated estate to include guest houses, a spa retreat, and an organic garden and citrus grove to streamline their own farm-to-table dining. Despite their extra space, the 'Famous' rapper recently admitted he finds Los Angeles "cramped" and would rather living in Wyoming, where he splashed out on a 4,500-acre ranch over the summer.

He said: "Los Angeles feels a bit cramped for my mind.

"When you drove here you, you didn't see a lot of extra noise. It was the road, and then just God.

"When you see all of the billboards, the traffic billboards, and when I say traffic, I'm talking about the billboards are actually sex trafficking, because if a guy is arguing with his girl, or going through something with his wife, and on one side of the street there's a billboard for spirits, which is alcohol, and on the other side it's, 'call this number' or it's a picture of a woman on the billboard and says, 'Come to this strip club.'

"And he goes and he spends some money just to have someone to sit down and talk to him. And at the end of the night when they close up the club they say how much traffic did we have? So there's all different layers to trafficking."