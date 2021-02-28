Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West cite 'irreconcilable differences' as split reason

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their spilt, according to court documents. The 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce from the rapper after seven years of marriage earlier this month and court documents have revealed the reasoning behind the marriage breakdown. They also confirm that Kim has asked for joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye's four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months. The court documents reveal that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has requested to terminate spousal support and references a prenup Kim and Kanye have in place when it comes to separating property. The paperwork was filed by Kim's lawyer Laura Wasser earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a source has claimed that Kim has a “different vision of the world” to her estranged husband and the pair would clash over their differing opinions, especially when it came to raising their kids.

An insider told People magazine: "They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised.

“Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen.

"Kim will continue with her projects and so will Kanye. What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match."

Despite their different views, Kim and Kanye were also recently reported to be dedicated to doing the best for their brood.

Another insider claimed: "Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives.

“For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him.

“Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants."