Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West feel lucky in lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Reality star Kim Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West are "making the most" of their time in lockdown, according to a source. The 39-year-old reality TV star and Kanye, 42 - who have North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 12 months, together - are "getting along great" and are loving spending time with their children amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told E! News: "Like all parents with young kids they are trying to keep them busy, engaged, trying their best to balance work, home schooling, but remain grateful that they have their health and each other during this difficult time of crisis in the world." Kim recently revealed that she and her family had been camping in their home cinema amid the lockdown. The brunette beauty said her kids were enjoying themselves during the pandemic.

She shared: "We're in the theatre room. That's the place that has gotten the most use lately.

"The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor. My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem."

Prior to that, Kim confessed that she'd gone days without showering or brushing her hair while in quarantine.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star admitted: "My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on make-up twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together. It's not always glamorous.

"There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out."