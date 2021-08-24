Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have a 'friendly relationship'

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are “friends” but are not “getting back together”, as they just want to be "amicable" for the sake of their kids. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the 44-year-old rapper split in February this year when Kim filed for divorce following seven years of marriage.

And now, sources have said the former couple – who have North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, two, together – are operating with a “friendly relationship” for the sake of their children, but have no intentions of reuniting. An insider said: "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings. "Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space."

The 40-year-old reality star and the ‘Heartless’ rapper are now “are able to make amicable decisions” that benefit their children. The source added to People magazine: "It's admirable. They have come a long way. The kids are thrilled when they see Kanye. Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad." Meanwhile, Kim previously credited Kanye with teaching her how to be “true to herself”.