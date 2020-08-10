Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West 'much happier' after family trip

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West "seem much happier" after their Dominican Republic getaway, which they reportedly took to work through the issues in their marriage. The 39-year-old reality TV star and the 43-year-old rapper jetted off on a week-long vacation with their children following a tumultuous period in their marriage in which Kanye publicly claimed he wanted a divorce, before later issuing an apology, and insiders say the holiday was a great success. A source told PEOPLE: "They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier." During Kim's recent visit to their Wyoming ranch, where Kanye had been staying during the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple decided to take a family trip with their children - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 15 months - after their marriage issues went public. Amid a series of now-deleted tweets, Kanye previously claimed he tried to end his marriage after learning that his wife had met fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel to discuss prison reform.

He wrote: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'.

"Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)"

Kim and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018.

Kanye later tweeted an apology to Kim, writing: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.

"To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)"