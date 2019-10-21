Kim Kardashian West surprised her husband Kanye West with a surprise wedding vow renewal after their son Psalm was born in May.
The high-profile couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 24, 2014, and to mark their five-year anniversary and the arrival of their fourth child, who was born in May 10, 2019, Kim decided to surprise her rapper husband with a vow renewal.
During Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", Kim - who also has North, six, Saint, three, and Chicago, 17 months, with the 'Jesus Walks' star - told Scott Disick: "I think it's so special that all four of our kids are here.
"It'll just be really sweet, and I'm excited that everyone is coming over."
The actual ceremony wasn't shown, but Kim shared the first line from her speech.