Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West want to do the best for their kids

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West want to do the best for their children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months - amid their divorce. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has filed for divorce from the “Bound 2” rapper but their main priority is their four children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 21 months. A source said: "Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives. “For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. “She is not stopping him. Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants."

And Kim and Kanye are trying to be "normal" for the sake of their kids.

The insider told E! News: "Things are as normal as they can be for the kids.

"Both parents are spending time with the kids and doing their best to make sure they're not being affected by this change."

Meanwhile, Kim is reportedly "sad but relieved" after filing for divorce from Kanye.

The source shared: "Kim is definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision to divorce him, because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on."

Kim and Kanye have been living separately for months.

Another insider added: "Kim is doing OK. She's mostly worried about her privacy and kids.

“She's a mama bear and protective of her kids. Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance.

“She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on.

“There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart. North has some understanding of what's going on.

“But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn't super surprising."