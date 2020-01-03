Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' former marital home in Beverly Hills is up for sale for R81.75 million.
Reality TV star Kim, 38, and basketball player Kris, 34, split in 2011 after just 72 days of marriage but during their brief union, the couple lived together in a R71.7 million resort style Tuscan Villa in a quiet cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.
The home - where Kris proposed and where Kim resided from 2010 to 2013 - has now been put on the market for $5.7 million and features an outdoor patio with a fireplace, a hillside gazebo, a pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen and an outdoor bar.
Meanwhile, Kris previously admitted he "didn't want to leave" his house after splitting from Kim because he was worried about how he would be treated by the public.
In an essay for The Players' Tribune titled 'I Never Wanted to Be That Guy', he wrote: "Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake."