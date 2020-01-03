Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' R81.7m home for sale









Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries. Picture: Bang Showbiz Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries' former marital home in Beverly Hills is up for sale for R81.75 million. Reality TV star Kim, 38, and basketball player Kris, 34, split in 2011 after just 72 days of marriage but during their brief union, the couple lived together in a R71.7 million resort style Tuscan Villa in a quiet cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills. The home - where Kris proposed and where Kim resided from 2010 to 2013 - has now been put on the market for $5.7 million and features an outdoor patio with a fireplace, a hillside gazebo, a pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen and an outdoor bar. Meanwhile, Kris previously admitted he "didn't want to leave" his house after splitting from Kim because he was worried about how he would be treated by the public. In an essay for The Players' Tribune titled 'I Never Wanted to Be That Guy', he wrote: "Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake."

The star admitted it "sucked" when his marriage broke down and he lived in fear of how he'd be treated if he went out in public, slumping into a "dark place".

He wrote: "When it was clear that it wasn't working ... what can I say? It sucked.

"It's never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that -- with your friends, with your family.... But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it's a whole other level. It was brutal

"I'll be honest, I dealt with a lot of anxiety, especially in crowds. There was about a year where I was in a dark place. I didn't want to leave my home. You feel like ... I don't know ... the whole world hates you, but they don't even know why. They don't even know you at all. They just see your face, and they're on you."