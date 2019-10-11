Kim Kardashian West was baptised in Armenia alongside her "babies".
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was previously thought to have just had her and Kanye West's three youngest children, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and Psalm, four months welcomed into the Christian faith during her trip, but she's now revealed she joined her "babies" in the ceremony.
It is unclear whether her oldest daughter, six-year-old North was included in the baptism as she previously underwent the ritual in Jerusalem in 2015.