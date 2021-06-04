Kim Kardashian West breaks down and admits she feels a 'failure' over Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian West struggled to hold back the tears as she broke down talking about her marriage problems with estranged husband Kanye West on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, asked Kim: “How are you and Kanye doing?”

To which she replied: “There’s no fighting, like now it’s all calm so I just toll with it now.”

Khloe then told the cameras: “Kim is dealing with so much right now. And it’s tough because right before we got here, Kim and Kanye got into this huge fight.”

Kim hinted that the reason for divorcing the 'Heartless' rapper after almost seven years of marriage was because he "deserves" a wife who can travel from state to state with him.

Speaking to her sisters about Kanye - with whom she has North seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm - moving from California to a Wyoming ranch, she confessed: “I honestly can’t do this anymore.

“Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

The Skims founder admitted she feels like a "failure" and a "loser" because it's her third marriage.

She added: “I feel like a f****** failure, that it’s like, a third f****** marriage. I feel like a f****** loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

Kim, who filed for divorce from the hip-hop star in February, was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas between 2000 and 2004, and basketball player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.