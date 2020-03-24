Kim Kardashian West defends Kanye, calls Taylor Swift 'self-serving'

Kim Kardashian West has yet again spoken out against Taylor Swift and addressed the circumstances regarding the infamous phone call that leaked last week. The feud between the Wests and Swift was reignited on Monday when the "Blank Space" hitmaker addressed the leaked video of her phone call conversation with Kanye West regarding him using her name in his song "Famous". Taking to her Instagram Stories, Taylor wrote: "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters." The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star seems to have had enough of the "Shake It Off" singer's "lies" and dragged her for bringing up the "old exchange" between them. She said: "@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now."

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

The KKW Beauty owner continued: "I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Following this, she made it clear that the issue was that Taylor lied through her publicist and lied about Kanye not phoning her to ask permission to use her name in the song. Furthermore, saying that they never denied that "b*tch" was used without Taylor's permission.

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

She goes on to say that the song wasn't fully written and that Taylor manipulated the truth in her initial statement.

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kim also denied Taylor's claim that the footage was manipulated and she posted the few clips on Snapchat to make a point and the new video leak doesn't change the narrative.

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

She also revealed that Kanye documents the making of all his albums and he as an artist has the right to do so like any artist mentioning that Taylor did the same with her recent documentary.

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kim ends her statement by saying that this is the last time she's going to speak about this since "nobody cares" and that there are "more serious and important matters" in the world currently.